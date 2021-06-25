Kids Corp Holds Auction at Old Nichol’s Restaurant

Kid’s First Corp is having an auction at the Old Nicol’s restaurant from 4-8 p.m. to raise funds for their upcoming events this August.

The price of the auction tickets will be $1 for one ticket or $5 for six tickets. Participants will be able to drop their tickets in the bucket next to the item they desire to win and the winners will be drawn at 8 p.m.

“We want as much information and resources as we can in one location to provide to parents. There’s a lot of people that don’t know everything that’s out there available and they may be struggling with something and need help with something. We can get that information to them. That would be an achievable goal,” said Chelsey McIntyre, Director of Kids First Corp.

McIntyre also mentioned the importance of what she is doing for mothers now that much of the uncertainty and restrictions that were in place last year amid the Covid-19 breakout have eased.

“A lot of mom’s didn’t get to have a baby shower. So, this, we’re giving them the opportunity to come out and win some stuff that they may need, get some free diapers, wipes, anything that they may need for their journey,” McIntyre added.

An Octoberfest is in the planning for the fall. For further information on that event and on Kid’s First Corp, you can find them on Facebook under Kid’s First Corp.