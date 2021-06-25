Hydrant flushing on Monday

Carolyn Fleegle

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville’s Water Division will be flushing hydrants Monday within the general area of Somers, Oak Meadow, Old Farm Court, Francis, Leonard, Hartford, W. Taylor, and all side streets.

Flushing will be from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Residents in these areas may experience discolored water and reduced pressure.

It is advised to wait until after 4:00 p.m. for the water to clear before doing laundry.

If you have questions you can call (740) 455-0631 Ext. 1.

