UPDATE: Boil advisory lifted for Coopermill Road area

UPDATE: The Maysville Regional Water District has lifted the boil advisory that was issued Thursday for the Coopermill Road area.

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Maysville Regional Water District has issued a boil advisory for the following area:  Coopermill Road (beginning at Marion Oaks Drive), Old Coopermill Road, and any side streets. 

Customers are asked to refrain from doing light colored laundry for the next 24 hours. 

If you have any questions, please contact the office at 740-849-2428 from 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM.

