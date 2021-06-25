Adames, Brewers beat Rockies in 11th, ballpark fully open

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura’s sacrifice fly in the 11th as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 Friday to cap a return to full capacity at American Family Field.

Billed as Re-Opening Day, the game that originally was scheduled to be played at night drew a crowd of 31,140. It was the first time the Brewers were allowed 100% capacity at a park that holds 41,700 — Milwaukee began the season at 25 percent and upped it to 50 percent on May 15.

“Willy’s had a lot of big moments already,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of the shortstop, acquired from Tampa Bay on May 21 with reliever Trevor Richards. “It’s been six weeks probably and I lose track of all the big moments he’s had already.”

With Manny Piña at second base to start the bottom of the 11th, Adames singled off Lucas Gilbreath (0-1) for his third hit of the game. Piña took a turn at third, but then changed his mind as right fielder Charlie Blackmon fired back to the infield.

Jackie Bradley Jr. walked to load the bases and bring out manager Bud Black for a pitching change. Yency Almonte took over to face Hiura, who started the game batting .127.

Hiura lifted a flyball over a five-man infield that was caught by Raimel Tapia, whose one-hop throw was up the first-base line. Pina slid home headfirst to score, then ran to join his teammates mobbing Hiura.

“I thought it was great baserunning by Manny,” Counsell said. “That’s probably the fastest I’ve ever seen him run. I told him he’s discovered he’s got a new gear today.”

Hiura hit a solo homer off Colorado reliever Tyler Kinley in the seventh.

Devin Williams (4-1) pitched the 11th got the win.

Reliever Daniel Bard failed to protect a 4-2 lead as the Brewers tied it in the bottom of the ninth. Bard walked Omar Narváez and Adames followed with a drive into the Brewers’ bullpen.

“Missed location,” Rockies manager Bud Black said of the home runs. “I would assume they were pretty much down the middle and sort of belt- or thigh-high.”

The Rockies fell to 6-29 on the road; they’re 25-16 at Coors Field.

The Rockies took a 4-1 lead in the seventh on pinch-hitter Joshua Fuentes’ two-run homer.

Kolten Wong hit a home run off Carlos Estévez in the Milwaukee eighth.

Rockies starter Jon Gray, reinstated off the injured list before the game after recovering from a right flexor strain, struck out a season-high 10 and scattered five hits over five solid innings.

“(His) fastball was hot, big, big velocity, just getting on hitters, for sure,” Counsell said of Gray’s effort. “I was glad when he left the game.”

Black echoed that praise.

“Jon was outstanding,” Black said. “He came out of it fine.”

Tapia’s single with one out in the sixth was Colorado’s first hit off Corbin Burnes. Tapia stole second and scored on Yonathan Daza’s hit.

Burnes allowed one run on three hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: INF Connor Joe was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque to clear a roster opening for Gray.

Brewers: Counsell said that 1B Daniel Vogelbach (strained left hamstring) is probably out for six weeks and LHP Brett Anderson (right knee contusion) is sidelined for up to 14 days.

COUNSELL ON THE RE-OPENER

“In the great environment that lots of people create is why we love it,” Counsell said of returning to full capacity. “It’s why fans go to it. It’s about the atmosphere that’s created. It’s about the environment that’s created We’re going to get that today.”

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-7, 4.83 ERA) took a no-decision after allowing three earned runs in six innings in his previous start against the Brewers on June 19.

Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser (4-4, 3.95 ERA) faces Senzatela and the Rockies again. He got a no-decision after giving up five runs on nine hits through six innings in Milwaukee’s 6-5 win June 19.

