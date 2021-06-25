Updated on Thursday, 24 June 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT

FRIDAY: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 87°. South winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 65°. South winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SATURDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible throughout the day. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 89°. South winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 67°. South winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SUNDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph. Heat index values may reach 94° at times.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear. Lows around 70°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear. Lows around 68°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 86°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70°.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 68°.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L1 – was located over northern Kansas with a minimum central pressure of 1003 mb. Extending southeastwards into Alabama is the warm front associated with L1. Meanwhile, another area of low pressure across northern Ontario is dragging a cold front through the Upper Midwest. In the meantime, mostly clear to partly cloudy skies have been present across our region with temperatures sitting generally in the mid-80s.

As we head through the evening hours, I am expecting that mostly clear skies will likely return into our region and remain in place throughout the late evening and overnight. Cirrus clouds will likely be around during the overnight hours as blow over from some rain shower and thunderstorm back across Indiana. Otherwise; temperatures tonight will likely drop down to around 60° – 64° as the winds will remain measurable from the south at around 5 mph.

During the day Friday, L1 will move into Iowa and in doing so it will drag a warm front up the Ohio River Valley. This will likely allow for rain shower and thunderstorm activity to develop off to our west during the late morning and early afternoon hours. As the warm front passes over our region, the winds will likely increase a bit, and conditions will become noticeably muggier with dew points likely in the mid-60s. The cold front associated with L1 will likely stall out across the Upper Midwest as a secondary area of low pressure – L1A – down along the Oklahoma Panhandle grabs onto it. With afternoon heating in our region, and the increased level of moisture, some of the rain shower and thunderstorm activity off to our west may try to sneak in during the late afternoon and early evening hours on Friday.

The reason for the stall out will be the result of two upper level highs – one over the Pacific Northwest, and the other off the New England and Mid-Atlantic Coast – will be remain nearly stationary. In doing so, this will cause the upper level trough associated with L1 to remain nearly stationary over the Plains. The block will likely begin to erode sometime during the middle and end of next work week. In the meantime, high humidity and heat will be present in our region.

With the entire frontal boundary associated with L1 will stalled out off to our west, highs on Sunday and Monday may reach upwards of 88° – 92°. However, the frontal boundary will also be far enough west that most of the rain shower and thunderstorm activity on Saturday and Sunday will likely remain off to our west. However, by Monday, dew point values in our region may reach into the lower-70s and remain so through the remainder of the forecast. This, along with the heat, may be enough to allow for a higher chance of rain showers and thunderstorms on Monday through the middle part of next work week. For this reason, I am keeping the high temperatures a little bit lower on Tuesday in response to the increased precipitation in our region. It is possible though, that the numbers for Tuesday through Thursday may have to be raised.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

