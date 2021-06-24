Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press11
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MILWAUKEE -225 Colorado +189
at N.Y. METS (gm 1) OFF Philadelphia OFF
Atlanta -116 at CINCINNATI -105
at MIAMI -130 Washington +115
at N.Y. METS (gm 2) -240 Philadelphia +198
at ST. LOUIS -165 Pittsburgh +148
at SAN DIEGO -262 Arizona +218
at L.A. DODGERS -165 Chicago Cubs +148
American League
at TORONTO -215 Baltimore +183
N.Y. Yankees -125 at BOSTON +108
Houston -270 at DETROIT +225
at TAMPA BAY -141 L.A. Angels +110
Kansas City -114 at TEXAS -103
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -176 Seattle +154
at MINNESOTA -127 Cleveland +112
Interleague
Oakland -120 at SAN FRANCISCO +103
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE (226) Atlanta
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -170 NY Islanders +144

