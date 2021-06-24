South Zanesville First Baptist Church and East Side Community Church to Hold Free Produce Market

The South Zanesville First Baptist Church will be hosting a free produce market this Friday.

The church has partnered with East Side Community Ministry to put on the event. Recipients can come to 90 E Main St at 9 a.m. to receive their box of produce.

“What we’re going to have is a supply of fresh produce and vegetables that the people who need food will be able to come and get. As we have in the past months, we’re going to do this as a drive through. We’re going to have people in the parking lot…lining them up. And then we have teams of people who will be putting the groceries that come in in the boxes that are behind me. They’ll wheel them out to the parking lot, we’ll load it in the people’s cars, and they’ll be able to drive off the parking lot safely,” said David Nuhfer, Pastor of South Zanesville First Baptist Church.

Nuhfer said the feedback they have received from the recipients has always been expressions of gratitude.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to serve the community this way. I have a lot of people thank us for it. They say, ya know, if it wasn’t for this, I wouldn’t have as much food in my refrigerator. There are so many people that are under resourced in our area, and with East Side Community Ministry we are glad to be able to help provide things that people need and just show them love in a way that God would want us to,” Nuhfer added.

This will be the last free produce market that the church and East Side Ministry hosts for the summer. They will resume in September.