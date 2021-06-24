Muskingum County Sewer Department meets with County on projects involving the K9 Adoption Center and Licking View

Gunnar Consol86

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Sewer Department brought to the county commissioners problems with the current drainage at the K9 adoption center and a project to connect Licking View to the county sewer system.

Coming to a decision will allow the K9 adoption center to use all the drains available to them and make their jobs just a little bit easier. 

“The commissioners wanted to talk today about some of the drain issues at the new dog pound. And we just went through a couple scenarios and they decided on one scenario on how to fix some of the drainage issues at the dog pound,” Stan Lucas, the Sewer Department Manager at the Muskingum County Sewer Department stated.

The concern with connecting Licking View to the sewer system is that if the current drainage system does not remain intact, the area could potentially become swampy.

“The county is currently in the process of the design phase of sewering Licking View. And we’re just over there right now doing a little research as far as where all the storm water pipes are over there,” Lucas stated.

Once Licking View is ready to have a sewer installed, it will then be decided whether the Falls Township or Muskingum County is going to carry out the project.

Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

