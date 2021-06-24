Muskingum County Recycling meets with County to Discuss changes to Cardboard Pick Up Schedule

Local News
Gunnar Consol100

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Recycling Department met with the County Commissioners this afternoon. In recent months, recycling demand has increased quite a bit.

With an uptick in recycling, the recycling department is having to work overtime to keep up with demand. The meeting with commissioners was to reach an agreement on changing the current cardboard pick-up schedule. 

“We’re gonna cut out where we go around and pick-up cardboard at different places to little stops. Because that’ll free our Wednesday back up to catch up from the weekend and to get ready for the weekend coming up,” Mark Schneider, the recycling supervisor at the Muskingum County Recycling Department stated.

The benefit Schneider says, is that by working less overtime, the county saves money in wages, and benefits from better recycling services.

“If we can keep running a lot smoother, ya know, get to them trailers, get them changed out, it makes it a lot more convenient for the consumer to bring their stuff and be able to get it in the trailer and what not,” Schneider said.

If you have small amounts of cardboard you’re welcomed to recycle as normal. However, if you have large amounts of cardboard to recycle, you’re encouraged to drop it off with the recycling center between 6AM and 2PM during the week.

For more information you can visit the Muskingum County Recycling Website.

