Leipzig signs US midfielder Clark from New York Red Bulls

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — German Bundesliga soccer club Leipzig signed 18-year-old U.S. attacking midfielder Caden Clark from the New York Red Bulls on Thursday.

Clark signed a contract through 2024. Leipzig immediately loaned him back to the Red Bulls and will finish the 2021 season in Major League Soccer before coming to the Bundesliga.

Clark has four goals from eight games in the MLS this season.

“Caden is a big talent and we are happy to see him take the next step in his career,” Red Bulls coach Gerhard Struber said in a statement. “He is a hard-working kid and has a bright future ahead of himself.”

Former Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch is taking over as coach of Leipzig. The team placed second in the Bundesliga behind Bayern Munich last season and qualified for the Champions League.

“Everyone at the club is very excited for Caden,” Red Bulls head of sport Kevin Thelwell said. “From the time Caden joined us, I think we all recognized he continued to work hard and take advantage of his opportunities.”

Clark joined New York at 16, signing with New York Red Bulls II last season. The Minnesota native made a big impression in his first professional season, scoring three goals and a team-leading five assists in 12 appearances.

Clark signed with the Red Bulls’ first team on Oct. 10, and hours later scored his first career goal against Atlanta United, becoming the fifth-youngest scorer on debut in MLS history. His tying goal against Toronto FC in the following match made him the youngest player to score in his first two games in league history.

Clark also scored in the 2020 MLS Cup playoffs, becoming the youngest player at 17 to score in the postseason since Jozy Altidore at 16 in 2006, also for New York.

