Juniors Rally to Defeat Seniors

The Junior Pioneers rally for a 4-3 win over the Senior Pioneers during WHIZ Night at Gant Municipal Stadium.

Fans in attendance received raffle tickets as they walked in giving fans a chance to winning prizes courtesy of WHIZ.

The Seniors struck first as Zack Pollock hit a groundball to third base, and an errant throw to first base allowed him to reach second. Nate Stewart followed with a double to center field, scoring Pollock for a 1-0 lead.

The Juniors were down 3-1 in the eighth inning, but Chayce Lundell delivered a game winning hit, as his two out single drove home Cody Moore for the go-ahead run in the top of the 9th.

