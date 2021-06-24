Judge, Sánchez drive Yanks to blowout win over Royals

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge homered for the first of his three hits, Gary Sánchez connected for the second straight game and the New York Yankees got their first blowout victory in a month, beating the Kansas City Royals 8-1 Thursday.

Judge got New York started with a solo shot in the first, Luke Voit had another in the third and Sánchez blew the game open with a three-run drive in the sixth.

New York had not won by more than four runs since a 7-0 rout of the Chicago White Sox on May 22.

Jameson Taillon (2-4) matched a season high by pitching 6 1/3 innings and ended an eight-start winless streak. The right-hander allowed a run, five hits and two walks while striking out six on 96 pitches.

Nestor Cortes Jr. finished out the six-hitter with 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Brett Gardner made a sliding catch in center on Whit Merrifield’s popup for the final out.

Brad Keller (6-8) allowed four runs in five innings for Kansas City, which was trying to win a series against New York for the first time since 2015.

The Yankees have won seven of nine, and seven of their eight wins before Wednesday had come via comebacks.

New York has 29 homers in its past 14 games after a notably punchless start to the season — it totaled 11 in the 14 games prior to this stretch.

Sánchez hit a tying homer in the bottom of the ninth Wednesday, setting up Voit’s game-ending single in a 6-5 win. He followed up with two hits Thursday, raising his average to .338 in his past 23 games with eight homers and 18 RBIs. The homer was his 13th of the season, second on the team behind Judge’s 16.

Judge walked twice and reached base in all five of his plate appearances. Giancarlo Stanton and Rougned Odor also had three hits each.

Royals pitchers walked five Thursday and combined to issue 24 free passes during the three-game series.

Sebastian Rivero got his first major league hit for Kansas City with an RBI double in the fifth. Rivero also drew a tying, bases-loaded walk against Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning Wednesday.

NO EYES UP THERE

Royals third baseman Hanser Alberto lost Odor’s third-inning popup in the sun, and it dropped for an infield single. Alberto had sunglasses in the field with him, but had them resting on top of his hat.

AFTER REVIEW

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he and Chapman spoke at length after Wednesday’s game, when Boone’s decision to intentionally walk Carlos Santana to fill the bases in the ninth backfired when Chapman walked Rivero to bring home the tying run.

Chapman wanted to go after Santana, and Boone said he regretted the intentional free pass.

“He was upset, understandably so,” Boone said. “He wanted to pitch to Santana, and even in hindsight, not just because it didn’t work out, I think probably the right move was to let him pitch.”

STOPPING THE RUN

A fan ran onto the field during the eighth inning and was tackled almost immediately by a security guard.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: C Salvador Pérez was the Royals’ designated hitter as planned a day after taking a foul tip off his mask. Pérez had a headache and later left Wednesday’s game, but it was determined he did not have a concussion. He has played in every game this season.

Yankees: 3B Gio Urshela was held out of the lineup for the second day in a row after being hit in the shin by a pitch. He received treatment early Thursday, and Boone said he was available to pinch hit but not to run the bases.

UP NEXT

Royals: LHP Mike Minor (6-4, 4.48) is set to pitch at Texas for the first time since the Rangers traded him away last season. Minor was 26-23 with a 4.00 ERA over three seasons with Texas. He made his only All-Star team there in 2019, a career year when he struck out 200 batters. RHP Dane Dunning (2-6, 4.71) starts for the Rangers.

Yankees: Play at Fenway Park on Friday for the first time since 2019. New York RHP Domingo Germán (4-4, 4.17) is slated to face Boston LHP Martín Pérez (5-4, 4.32). The Red Sox swept a three-game series at Fenway Park in early June.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports