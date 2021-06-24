Investigators Seek Tips in Jefferson County Arson

Local News
Carolyn Fleegle

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a vacant home in Adena (Jefferson County).

The Short Creek Fire Department responded to 6141 County Road 10 shortly before midnight June 20 for a reported fire at the structure. No one was living in the home and utilities were not connected to the property at the time of the fire. Additionally, no one was injured while working to extinguish the fire.

The investigation is being conducted by the State Fire Marshal’s office. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.

