Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Coshocton County

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle. 

Deputies say around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday 67-year-old Russell Flemming of Hampstead, Maryland was riding his cycle on State Route 16 at Franklin Township Road 287, and did not notice a car stopped in from of him. 

Investigators say he collided with the rear of a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Sherman Howell of Coshocton. 

Fleming was transported to Genesis Hospital and died of his injuries from the accident.  There were no other injuries reported.

