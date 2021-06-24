Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Coshocton County

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle.

Deputies say around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday 67-year-old Russell Flemming of Hampstead, Maryland was riding his cycle on State Route 16 at Franklin Township Road 287, and did not notice a car stopped in from of him.

Investigators say he collided with the rear of a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Sherman Howell of Coshocton.

Fleming was transported to Genesis Hospital and died of his injuries from the accident. There were no other injuries reported.