Board of County Commissioners Meets with Representatives from Center for Seniors to Discuss Tax Levy

The County Commissioners met with representatives from the Muskingum County Center for Seniors to discuss a tax levy renewal and the possibility of an increase on the levy as well.

Representatives from the Center acknowledged that there were several different funding options that they were weighing beyond petitioning the Commissioner’s office for the levies.

“We’re willing to do whatever. I know that we have needs that aren’t being met currently, fiscal needs that aren’t being met currently, and without the help of the County Commissioner’s last year, we would have been under water budget wise. We’re looking at so we don’t have to come back to the well over and over again to replenish our stock pile of dollars, trying to make a budget work, and we’re trying to present some options to the Board of County Commissioners,” said Interim Executive Director of the Center for Seniors, David Boyer.

Boyer added that beyond the fiscal needs of the Center, both employees and attendees have greatly missed the plethora of services that a fully operational Center has to offer.

“The seniors are chompin’ at the bit. They can’t wait to get back and have a fully operational Center for Seniors. Whether it’s meals. whether it’s line dancing, square dancing, card playing, concerts, Tai-Chi, all the services and activities we have to offer, they can’t wait. And we can’t wait to serve them, quite frankly. We can’t wait for them to come back and they can’t wait to get back,” Boyer enthusiastically added.

Currently, the greatest financial need at the Center is funding for repairs to the vehicles used to transport meals to customers both inside and outside of the county.