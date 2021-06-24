Updated on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT

THURSDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Highs around 85°. Southeast winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 62°. South winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 87°. South winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the evening, and then a stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 65°. South winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SATURDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible throughout the day, especially during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 87°. South winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 66°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 68°.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L1 – was located in eastern Colorado with a minimum central pressure of 1003 mb. Extending southeastwards from L1 is a warm front, which runs through central Kansas and down into central Louisiana. Meanwhile, a secondary area of low pressure is located in central South Dakota with a minimum central pressure of 1002 mb. Extending into northern Illinois is the warm front associated with this area of low pressure. Further to the north, another area of low pressure is located in northwestern Ontario with a minimum central pressure 989 mb. The cold front associated with this area of low pressure runs into northern North Dakota and then back into Montana. Meanwhile, mostly clear skies have been present in our region with afternoon temperatures reaching into the mid-70s across the region. Recent satellite imagery has shown a patch of partly cloudy skies back across Northwest Ohio.

As we head through the early evening hours, partly cloudy skies will be present in our region as the group of clouds moves through the region. Otherwise; mostly clear skies will be the theme as overnight lows stay a lot milder at around 53° – 57°.

As we head into Thursday, mostly clear skies will continue throughout the day. However, the winds will be southerly at around 5-15 mph, and this, combined with gradual upper level ridging will likely work to get our high temperature up to around 83° – 87°. Dew points will likely be down into the mid-50s during the afternoon, so overall the airmass will still be “relatively” dry. Meanwhile, further to the west, the cold front moving into the Northern Plains will begin to push L1 out of it’s location and into the central Plains. Rain shower and thunderstorm around this region could result in the presence of cirrus clouds in our region during the afternoon. This will likely continue to be the case as we head into Thursday Night. At the same time, the winds will continue into the overnight hours, gradually increasing the moisture in our region with overnight lows down around 60° – 64°.

Friday will feel very muggy in our region as dew point values try to climb into the lower-60s with highs up around 85° – 89°. Mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon hours. By this point, L1 will have likely split – more or less – with L1A being located around Davenport, IA and L1 being located in southern Kansas. L1A will continue to lift a weakening warm front towards our region. Rain shower and thunderstorm activity will be possible along this portion of the frontal boundary during the afternoon hours, and some of that activity may try to move into our region during the late afternoon and evening hours on Friday. At this time, I am expecting isolated rain showers and thunderstorms during this time frame, especially west of I-77. The warm front will likely fully lift over our region by the early evening hours, and low level moisture is likely to increase noticeably.

Overnight lows on Friday Night will likely only reach down to around 63° – 67°, and with this will come the possibility of a lone rain shower and thunderstorm during the overnight hours. The entire frontal boundary of L1 will then stall out across the Upper Midwest as an upper level high moves off the Pacific Northwest Coast, and another begins to build off the New England Coast. The upper level height patterns will become oriented in a southwest-to-northeast direction, keeping us on the hot and muggy side of it all.

While a good majority of the rain shower and thunderstorm activity will likely be located across Indiana over Saturday and Sunday, some of it may try to break away and move into western and central Ohio. For this reason, I am keeping a slight possibility of rain showers and thunderstorms in the forecast over the weekend. Otherwise, the weekend will feature hot and muggy conditions, with dew points likely in the mid-60s and afternoon high temperatures of around 85° – 89° on Saturday, and 86° – 90° on Sunday, with overnight lows on both nights only reaching down to around 68° – 72°.

The frontal boundary will likely try to drift eastwards a bit as we head into Monday, and thus I am keeping the chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the beginning part of next work week. Nonetheless, the two upper level high’s will remain nearly stationary in their locations, which could cause the upper level trough stalled out in the Plains to gradually build into an upper level low. Regardless of the case, a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms will exist in our region until the upper level high off the New England Coast begins to erode away some.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

