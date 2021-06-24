2 men, boy found dead on boat circling off Cleveland coast

CLEVELAND (AP) — The deaths of two men and a 11-year-old boy found in a boat on Lake Erie may have been caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said

Witnesses called 911 around 6 p.m. Wednesday when they saw the boat circling with the engines running about two miles away from the Cleveland shore

A Coast Guard crew soon arrived and found the three victims were unresponsive. Crew members put the boat in neutral and broke a window on the boat, and carbon monoxide detectors were immediately set off.

The boat was towed back to the Coast Guard Station in Cleveland, and the two men — Frank Opaskar, 76, of Avon Lake, and Christopher Kedas, 45, of Huron — were pronounced dead at the scene. The boy, Owen Kedas, of Huron, was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Authorities have not said if any of the victims were related. The causes of their deaths have not been determined.

It’s not clear how long the boat was on the water before it was spotted by the witnesses.

___

This story has been corrected to show the boy was 11 years old, not 10, as per authorities.