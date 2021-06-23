Turtle Dove Produce Offers A Bounty of Locally Grown Organic Produce

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- If you’re looking for organic homegrown tomatoes, look no further than the Zanesville Farmers Market. Lou Duncan of Turtle Dove Produce has homegrown tomatoes from his head to his toes. 

He’s been in the tomato business for almost 30 years in multiple states. He’s now put his roots down in Frazeysburg and has had a stand with the farmers market for four years now. 

“I like it because you really get to know who is growing and what they’re actually growing… For instance, any type of tomatoes that are available now, unless you do what I did, somebody sells them, they come in from Tennessee,” Lou Duncan of Turtle Dove Produce stated.

Lou praised the value and benefit of buying produce from his stand or any like it at a local farmers market. The benefit goes beyond the individual farmer and extends to the community and the individuals buying local.

“For some people its real important its organic, it’s not -ya know- chemical fertilizers ,petroleum based, it’s not pesticides… We wanna eat that way so I want others to eat that way too,” Duncan claimed.

You can find Lou, his better half -Jean, and all their organic locally grown produce at their Turtle Dove stand at the Zanesville Farmers Market outside Adonetto’s Pizza on Maple Avenue from 4-7 this summer. 

Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

