Turtle Dove Produce Offers A Bounty of Locally Grown Organic Produce

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- If you’re looking for organic homegrown tomatoes, look no further than the Zanesville Farmers Market. Lou Duncan of Turtle Dove Produce has homegrown tomatoes from his head to his toes.

He’s been in the tomato business for almost 30 years in multiple states. He’s now put his roots down in Frazeysburg and has had a stand with the farmers market for four years now.

“I like it because you really get to know who is growing and what they’re actually growing… For instance, any type of tomatoes that are available now, unless you do what I did, somebody sells them, they come in from Tennessee,” Lou Duncan of Turtle Dove Produce stated.

Lou praised the value and benefit of buying produce from his stand or any like it at a local farmers market. The benefit goes beyond the individual farmer and extends to the community and the individuals buying local.

“For some people its real important its organic, it’s not -ya know- chemical fertilizers ,petroleum based, it’s not pesticides… We wanna eat that way so I want others to eat that way too,” Duncan claimed.

You can find Lou, his better half -Jean, and all their organic locally grown produce at their Turtle Dove stand at the Zanesville Farmers Market outside Adonetto’s Pizza on Maple Avenue from 4-7 this summer.