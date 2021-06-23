Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press13
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -141 at CINCINNATI +110
Washington -111 at MIAMI -105
at ST. LOUIS -148 Pittsburgh +132
at L.A. DODGERS -200 Chicago Cubs +155
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -183 Kansas City +161
Oakland -161 at TEXAS +144
at TORONTO -200 Baltimore +155
at TAMPA BAY -116 Boston +105
Houston -196 at DETROIT +170
at MINNESOTA -167 Cleveland +148
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Phoenix -1 (219½) at L.A. Clippers
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Vegas -146 at MONTREAL +121

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Associated Press

