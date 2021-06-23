Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-141
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+110
|Washington
|-111
|at
|MIAMI
|-105
|at ST. LOUIS
|-148
|Pittsburgh
|+132
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-200
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+155
|American League
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-183
|Kansas
|City
|+161
|Oakland
|-161
|at
|TEXAS
|+144
|at TORONTO
|-200
|Baltimore
|+155
|at TAMPA BAY
|-116
|Boston
|+105
|Houston
|-196
|at
|DETROIT
|+170
|at MINNESOTA
|-167
|Cleveland
|+148
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Phoenix
|-1
|(219½)
|at
|L.A.
|Clippers
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Vegas
|-146
|at
|MONTREAL
|+121
