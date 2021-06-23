New Daycare Opens in Zanesville

A new daycare has recently opened in Zanesville called Little Steps, Big Steps 2.

The daycare is located on 1526 Bluff Street and accepts children from the age of six weeks all the way until 11 years old. Even though they are new, they already have a system in place for structuring the day.

“Our day starts at 5:30 in the morning and it ends at 9 o’clock, Monday through Friday. And we’re hoping to be open on Saturdays as well. And the hours would be 7-3, on Saturdays. So a typical morning is we have parents coming in at 530 and most of them leave out between 630 and 7, and the latest is 9 o’clock. We have toys, we have cubbies, we have curriculum, we have books, crayons, arts, It’s a very busy day,” said Asyia, owner of the daycare.

They anticipate expanding their list of enrolled students in the near future. To accomodate for the potential growth, they are busy taking the necessary steps to make sure they have everything they need to manage the expansion.

“Our strategy is keep them safe. We like to keep them safe and we want to provide a safe environment, a safe nurturing environment, and we want to keep all our kids safe. So right now we have about 20-25 children and our capacity is 90. And in the meantime we are opening and training and interviewing employees for jobs,” added Asyia.

For more information, you can call them at 740-455-6009.