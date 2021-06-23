Former Cambridge Resident Indicted

Nichole Hannahs

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man in connection with a death investigation of a Buffalo man earlier this year.

The Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Justin Ray Frazier, formerly of Cambridge was indicted by a grand jury in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court on June 1 on one count of failure to provide aid to a functionally impaired person.

If anyone knows the location of Frazier they’re asked to contact their local law enforcement or the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 439-6335.

