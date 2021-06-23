Updated on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Pleasant. High 76°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Not as Cool. Low 53°

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. High 84°

DISSCUSSION:

A partly cloudy and pleasant mid-week across SE Ohio, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Skies will once again be partly cloudy during the overnight, along with more warmth, as lows will bottom out in the low to mid 50s.

As we end the week, we will see more warmth and humidity return to SE Ohio. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 80s by Thursday into Friday. A slight chance of rain will return on Friday, but the rest of the work week looks to remain dry.

More rain and thunder will return this weekend into early next week, with the best shot being Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be topping off in the mid to upper 80s this weekend, but will begin to cool a touch with the rain and clouds as we begin the new work week.

Have a Great Wednesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com