Zane’s Trace Commemoration Returns Next Summer

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zane Trace Commemoration is returning next summer, June 17, 18 and 19.

The last Zane Trace Commemoration took place in 1997. What makes next year’s commemoration special is that it’s the 225th anniversary of Zanesville. In an effort to bring the Zanesville community back together, a parade, live entertainment, fishing contest, history tents and games will take place just like it did 23 years ago.

“I believe tying all this together with the commemoration and re-celebrating the commemoration, we’re also celebrating Zanesville history. Like I said, the 225th anniversary of Zanesville since it was founded. There is so much history right here in Zanesville that people don’t even know,” Zane’s Trace Commemoration President Rick Buck said.

With a year to continue planning, many community members, businesses and organizations have already stepped up to help with the commemoration.

“It’s going to be a big event that Zanesville I feel needs and I just felt the need to bring it back because the community needs to come together and that’s what this event is. It’s a community event. It’s not an event that I can run by myself. It takes a whole community to come together with this,” Buck said.

You can find more information or questions about the 2022 Zane Trace Commemoration on its website or Facebook page.