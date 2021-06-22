Third competency hearing for suspect in fatal child shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man charged with shooting and killing two of his girlfriend’s young children and critically wounding a third will undergo another mental competency evaluation, a judge has ruled.

The directive came Tuesday during a hearing for Kevin Moore, 27, who remains jailed on $5 million bond. He’s charged with two counts each of aggravated murder and felonious assault, and a single count of attempted aggravated murder.

Moore’s attorney John Thebes initially asked in February that his client be evaluated. A March 19 report from the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center found Moore was competent to stand trial, meaning he had an understanding of the legal proceedings.

Thebes then sought another evaluation that looks at a defendant’s mental status at the time of the offense, and the judge said Tuesday a psychiatrist had found Moore did not meet the legal criteria for a plea of not guilty of reason of insanity. Thebes then asked the judge to let another psychiatrist do the same evaluation, and the judge agreed.

Moore is accused of shooting the three boys on Feb. 5 at a Toledo apartment complex where his girlfriend lives.

One-year-old Gabriel Phillips and 6-year-old Ahmir Phillips both died from multiple gunshots, authorities have said. The third child, 4-year-old Ashtan Phillips, was wounded.

The children’s mother, Crystal Phillips, has said she was running errands when the shootings occurred and when she returned home, her 2-year-old daughter — who was unharmed — told her something was wrong. Phillips soon found the boys in their bedroom.

Phillips said she had no reason to think her children could be in danger while they were with Moore.