Meet Max: K-9 Adoption Center Pet of the Week

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center has named Max its Pet of the Week.

Max was brought to the adoption center at the end of May as a stray. He is not neutered but the adoption center can arrange that. Max is very friendly and would love a family with children who he would enjoy playing and running around with. 

“He is kind of rambunctious so I think he would do very well with a family with kids, especially if you have a fenced in backyard where you can run with him and do different things. It seems like one of the things he likes to do,” K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid said.

McQuaid suggests that Max should be the only pet in the home. He came in a little skinny and the Adoption Center is putting in a lot of effort to bulk him back up to be healthier. 

“When he first comes out of the kennel, he’s manageable. As he takes a walk and it progresses he walks very well and easily. Like I said, anybody could walk him,” McQuaid said.

Max is a Boxer Terrier Mix and is looking for a forever home. If you would like more information on Max or are interested in adopting him, you can call the adoption center at (740)- 453- 0273 and a volunteer will gladly assist you. 

