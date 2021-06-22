Death of woman whose remains were burned is ruled a homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The death of a woman whose burning body was found last week in a wooded area of a small central Ohio community has been ruled a homicide, authorities said Tuesday.

Firefighters responding to reports of a possible brush fire in Urbancrest found the remains of Jenay Crawley, 23, on June 14, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The Columbus resident died of strangulation and also suffered other injuries before she died, officials said.

Authorities believe Crawley died in a different area than where she was found, but they have not disclosed further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

A motive for the slaying remains under investigation. No arrests have been made so far.