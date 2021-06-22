Updated on Monday, 21 June 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 71°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 47°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 77°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 53°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 85°. Southeast winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 60°.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 86°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 64°.

SATURDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Partly cloudy. Highs around 86°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 66°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 68°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

DISSCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, a cold front is presently making it’s way through central and eastern Ohio. This has allowed for quite a bit in the way of rain shower and thunderstorm activity to be present across our region. Some of the storms have been strong at times, and occasional minor wind damage reports were present at times this afternoon.

As we head through the early evening hours, isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will remain possible as the cold front continues to move through far eastern Ohio and then off to our east. A lone rain shower will remain possible during the overnight hours as an upper level vorticity maximum remains present. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies early this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the overnight hours with lows down around 53° – 57° being likely.

The presence of a broad upper level trough centered over the Great Lakes Region on Tuesday will allow for the partly cloudy skies during the morning to likely give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. With the clouds in place, highs on Tuesday in our region will likely be up around 69° – 73° for most areas. If the clouds do not thicken as much as I am presently expecting them to do, then high temperatures on Tuesday Afternoon may end up a degree or so higher.

A large area of high pressure will take control of our regional weather as we head into Tuesday Night. Mostly clear skies with a calm wind will likely help to get our low temperatures down to around 45° – 49°. This area of high pressure will also work to keep things fairly quiet for the day Wednesday and even into Wednesday Night as well.

However, the area of high pressure will also quickly move off to our east, and this will allow for a southeasterly wind to be present as we head into Wednesday, allowing for highs to reach upwards of 75° – 79°.

By Thursday, the airmass will likely have become muggier and the temperatures will continue to increase as a warm front approaches our region. Highs on Thursday of around 83° – 87° are likely, with overnight lows on Thursday Night likely only reach down to around 58° – 62°.

An area of low pressure – L1 – will lift a warm front over Ohio during the day on Friday. Thus, hot and muggy conditions will be likely, as well as the possibility for a rain shower and thunderstorm. The cold front associated with L1 will begin to move towards northern Illinois and northern Indiana on Saturday, and in doing so it will allow for rain showers and thunderstorms to be possible across the region, and maybe even more so west of Columbus, OH. The cold front may then stall out near western Ohio, which may allow for the chances of rain showers and thunderstorms to continue in our region.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com