Zanesville Farmers Market Accepting SNAP Benefits

Natalie Comer

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Zanesville Farmers Market is accepting SNAP Benefits for customers to use on fruits, vegetables, dairy products and plants and seeds that produce food.

When Megan Jones became the manager of the Zanesville Farmers Market, she wanted to open up the fresh fruit and produce availability to the area.

“We are considered a food desert in Muskingum County and one of the priority areas is food insecurity,” Zanesville Farmers Market manager Megan Jones said.

Individuals with SNAP Benefits can stop by a designated table where they can talk to a worker. Customers will then specify a dollar amount they would like to withdraw from their EBT card and will receive tokens to use at vendors.

In addition, the farmers market will be accepting WIC vouchers.

“This is new this year, we have partnered with MVHC. They’re administering those vouchers as well and those can be used at the market,” Jones said.

The Zanesville Farmers Market is open on Wednesdays from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to noon behind Adornetto’s, located at 2224 Maple Avenue.

