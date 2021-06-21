Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-116
|Washington
|-105
|Atlanta
|-108
|at
|N.Y.
|METS
|-108
|Milwaukee
|-150
|at
|ARIZONA
|+130
|L.A Dodgers
|-135
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+110
|American League
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-265
|Kansas
|City
|+225
|Houston
|-183
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+158
|Boston
|-110
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|-107
|Oakland
|-140
|at
|TEXAS
|+130
|Interleague
|Cincinnati
|-111
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+101
|Chicago White Sox
|-165
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+150
|St. Louis
|-123
|at
|DETROIT
|+108
|Toronto
|-113
|at
|MIAMI
|-102
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-189
|Cleveland
|+162
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-118
|San
|Francisco
|+102
|at SEATTLE
|-142
|Colorado
|+127
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHOENIX
|6
|(224)
|LA
|Clippers
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at VEGAS
|-240
|Montreal
|+199
