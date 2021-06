The Senior Pioneers dropped a Sunday afternoon outing to the Columbus Barracudas 7-1.

The Barracudas held the Seniors to just five hits. The Seniors were led by Wes Carder who had 2 hits and Nate Stewart who had a home run over the left field fence to lead lead off the 8th inning.

The Seniors will take on the Junior Pioneers in the annual WHIZ night classic at Gant Municipal Stadium this Wednesday night at 7:00.