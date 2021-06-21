MCLS announces Upgrade to Digital Library Service, Hoopla

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Library System is happy to announce an upgrade in one of its digital library services, Hoopla.

The upgrade started on June 16 but it takes about a week for the full app roll-out to reach all mobile and tablet users. New changes will happen throughout the app, but specifically to the audiobook section.

“There’s going to be a car mode for safety and some improved note taking ability. If you’re using Hoopla audio books for book discussions, school projects or anything in academics, you can now put notes directly in on your bookmarks. It’s just a lot more user friendly with a whole bunch of new items and features that they’re rolling out,” MCLS Marketing and Community Relations Director Sean Fennell said.

Other features include a new chapter and book timer view, more sleep timer options and more playback speed options. Hoopla is free and available to all users with a library card. Fennell compared it to Audible but free and a little more curated.

“I think that e-books and specifically audio books when you’re looking at apps are incredibly beneficial, not only for new readers but also people who are bust and on the go. It really just opens up a whole new and very convenient way for our community to be able to access books in the way that they prefer to,” Fennell said.

You can find the Hoopla app in your devices app store. To download to your computer, you can visit the libraries website, here.