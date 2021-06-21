County Commissioners Tour New Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County County Commissioners had a final walk through of the new Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center this morning.

Most of the dogs have been transported to the new facility. A few projects need to be adjusted before the facility can be open to the public.

“I think the flooring, we’re looking at the flooring to see if there are any ways that we can ground the certain rooms to make them flow better because now that they have the animals in here and they’re spraying them out, spraying out the kennels. They’re realizing that maybe the water should run a certain direction to make things easier. They’re trying to make it more sanitary for the animals,” Muskingum County Engineer Office project manager Shawn Johnson said.

In addition, some outside grading needs to be addressed and some kennels need to be modified.

“During the design phase, you just didn’t think about smaller animals getting through certain gaps of the fencing,” Johnson said.

The adoption center can hold up to 72 dogs. The building aspect of the new facility, which is now located at 1854 East Pike, began last fall. There is not a set date at the moment when the adoption center will be open to the public.