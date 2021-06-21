Coshocton man charged after search warrant uncovers drugs

COSHOCTON, Ohio–Authorities announced Monday that charges have been filed against a Coshocton man following the execution of a search warrant at a home on Walnut Street.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reports that 27-year-old Ren A. Simpson was formally charged with Weapons Under Disability, a Felony of the 3rd degree.

Authorities said a search warrant was executed by the Special Response Team (SRT) on Thursday, June 17, and resulted in the discovery of drugs, money and firearms. Three adult males were taken into custody.

The case remains under investigation.