Coshocton man charged after search warrant uncovers drugs

Local News
Carolyn Fleegle160

COSHOCTON, Ohio–Authorities announced Monday that charges have been filed against a Coshocton man following the execution of a search warrant at a home on Walnut Street.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reports that 27-year-old Ren A. Simpson was formally charged with Weapons Under Disability, a Felony of the 3rd degree.

Authorities said a search warrant was executed by the Special Response Team (SRT) on Thursday, June 17, and resulted in the discovery of drugs, money and firearms. Three adult males were taken into custody.

The case remains under investigation.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Avatar
Carolyn Fleegle

Related Posts

Bands Wanted for Battle of the Bands Event

Natalie Comer

Zanesville Farmers Market Accepting SNAP Benefits

Natalie Comer

MCLS announces Upgrade to Digital Library Service, Hoopla

Natalie Comer