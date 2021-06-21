Bands Wanted for Battle of the Bands Event

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- A Battle of the Bands event is taking place at the Secrest Auditorium on Saturday, August 7 at 4:00 p.m.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville is partnering with the Secrest Auditorium and Zanesville Jaycees. Bands are wanted and there is no entry fee. A maximum of 10 bands will be selected. The grand prize winner will receive $1,000, a four hour studio session with Weird Music Studios and a photo shoot with Jenna Rae imaging.

“Really, the thought process behind all of this is to bring more events to downtown Zanesville in support of the downtown area. With Big Brothers Big Sisters being downtown situated as a non-profit, we wanted to be involved… Really, just super excited to do this for Zanesville and for people who love music. We want the community of music lovers to come out for this event,” Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville Executive Director Katie Mainini said.

All genres of music are welcomed. There will be a panel of five judges. The littles of Big Brothers Big Sisters will be introducing the acts, giving the organization an opportunity to showcase what they’ve been doing with the youth.

“We’re also adding in the winning of a free concert here at Secrest Auditorium… We’re really looking for bands within a 60 mile radius to compete here at the battle of the bands on the Secrest stage. Submit your entries. If you think you got what it takes to compete, bring it on. We want to have you,” Secrest Auditorium Stage Hand Chaz McClure said.

Tickets are $10. Registration is open until July 9. All selected bands will receive a $100 stipend to compete for the grand prize. A band within a 60-mile radius of Zanesville can apply to play in the competition. To enter your band, visit BBBSZ.org.

Band submission guidelines:

Two person minimum

Must have one singer and one musician

Original music

Have enough material for a 15 minute set

16 years and older

Any genre welcome

What to submit:

Demo of one original song

Photos of band

Videos (if available)

Social media links (if available)

Contact information