Updated on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Warm & Muggy. High 84°

TONIGHT: Showers/Few Storms. Cloudy. Cooler. Low 55°

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Cooler and Comfy. High 71°

DISSCUSSION:

A cold front will move through the region today, bringing more showers and storms, especially this afternoon/evening. Strong to Severe Storms will be possible, with damaging winds and heavy rains being the primary concerns. An isolated tornado and large hail cannot be completely ruled out across the region. It will be very warm and muggy otherwise, with highs in the low to mid 80s. The highs for the day will occur early in the afternoon, as the showers and storms will be cooling things down by the end of the afternoon.

Showers and a few storms will linger into the first half of the overnight. Otherwise, skies will be cloudy. Temperatures will be cooler, as lows will drop into the mid 50s across the region tonight.

Drier, cooler, and more comfy air will move into the region for the middle of the week, as high pressure moves in from the north west. Temperatures will be well below average through the middle of the week, with highs in the low to mid 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

We will see warmer air return for the end of the week, along with more humidity in the air, but we will remain dry through Friday. Rain chances will return for the weekend, along with thunderstorm chances.

Have a Great Monday!

