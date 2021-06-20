Tornado damages homes, structures; no injuries reported

FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (AP) — Weather officials say a tornado near the Ohio-Indiana border last week damaged houses and other structures but caused no reported injuries.

The National Weather Service office in Wilmington, Ohio says the EF-2 tornado touched down near Fort Recovery in Mercer County shortly after 4 p.m. Friday packing winds up to 115 mph. Forecasters said the tornado plowed along a 5.7-mile path that was about 200 yards wide at its maximum.

Forecasters said the tornado ripped roofs off several outbuildings at the Fort Recovery lumber yard and collapsed a cinder block wall. The storm then struck multiple homes along Burrville Road, ripping half the roof off one of the residences, destroying other outbuildings and attached garages and embedding projectiles into an exterior wall.

Officials said debris from the area was thrown for approximately half a mile toward Wourms Road, where power poles and trees were also snapped. The weakening storm then did minor damage to an outbuilding and partially removed the top of a silo.