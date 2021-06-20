Officials: Sheriff’s stolen vehicle found, weapon missing

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — A vehicle stolen from the driveway of an Ohio sheriff was later recovered but her duty weapon remains missing, authorities said.

The Hamilton County sheriff’s office said the county vehicle assigned to Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey was reported stolen at 8 a.m. Saturday. Officials said the vehicle was locked at the time it was taken.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was recovered at 1 p.m. Saturday, but her weapon, which was secured inside, was not found in the vehicle and remains missing.

Officials said an investigation into the vehicle theft remains. Authorities haven’t disclosed where the vehicle was found.