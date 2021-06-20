Golden Knights GM self-isolating after positive COVID test

MONTREAL (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon was placed in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Golden Knights provided no other updates except to say Sunday that McCrimmon is following NHL and local health protocols.

The test result was revealed hours before the Golden Knights play the Canadiens in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup playoff semifinals at Montreal. The Canadiens lead the series 2-1.

A team spokesman declined comment when asked if McCrimmon was fully vaccinated. McCrimmon said before the series the Golden Knights had reached the 85% of their traveling party fully vaccinated threshold that qualifies for relaxed virus protocols.

The 60-year-old McCrimmon traveled with the team to Montreal, and became the second person involved in the series to test positive. Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme is self-isolating and will miss his second game since testing positive on Friday.

The Golden Knights are the first U.S.-based team to travel to Canada this season after the NHL received an exemption from national and provincial health officials two weeks ago. With teams previously barred from cross-border travel, the NHL was limited to inter-division play through the second round of the playoffs, and created a North Division made up of the league’s seven-Canadian-based franchises.

The NHL’s agreement with the Canadian government required players, coaches and staff from the two teams crossing the border to be contained to a bubble between the hotel and arena while in Montreal — and the Canadiens while on the road in Las Vegas. McCrimmon and Vegas President George McPhee were seen mask-less while watching Game 3 from a suite in Montreal on Friday night, which could be considered a protocol violation.

___

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports