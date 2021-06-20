4 found dead in Ohio home, police say

State
Associated Press45

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Four people were found dead Sunday afternoon in an Ohio home, police said.

Jackson Township police had been responding to a welfare check when they found the bodies, the department said in a news release.

Officers are investigating the deaths as a domestic dispute that turned violent.

Police do not believe anyone else was involved. The deaths are being investigated as a triple homicide and suicide, police said.

Police say no other information will be released until the families are notified.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Officials: Sheriff’s stolen vehicle found, weapon missing

Associated Press

Tornado damages homes, structures; no injuries reported

Associated Press

Girl, 5, seriously injured after fall from moving vehicle

Associated Press