4 found dead in Ohio home, police say

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Four people were found dead Sunday afternoon in an Ohio home, police said.

Jackson Township police had been responding to a welfare check when they found the bodies, the department said in a news release.

Officers are investigating the deaths as a domestic dispute that turned violent.

Police do not believe anyone else was involved. The deaths are being investigated as a triple homicide and suicide, police said.

Police say no other information will be released until the families are notified.