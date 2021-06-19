The Latest: Croatia coach Dalić faces questions about future

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić is facing questions about his future after his team failed to win either of its opening two matches at the European Championship.

Dalić led Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final but the team has struggled at Euro 2020.

Croatia has one point in Group D and needs to beat Scotland on Tuesday to have any chance of advancing to the round of 16.

The Croatian media have been especially critical of Dalić’s team selection for the second match against Czech Republic. He was asked if he was leaving after Euro 2020 to join Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Dalić says “I have no idea about it. I am focused only on the match against Scotland.”

He adds “my whole career and life were hard. Everything I did was a struggle and I haven’t run away.”

___

Antoine Griezmann scored midway through the second half to give France a 1-1 draw with Hungary and avoid the biggest upset of the European Championship.

Hungary took the lead in first-half injury time when Attila Fiola scored at a packed Puskas Arena. But Griezmann equalized from just inside the penalty area after Hungary failed to clear Kylian Mbappe’s cross from the right.

Mbappe had a late shot saved by Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

The 67,215-capacity Puskas Arena in Budapest is the only stadium to allow full crowds.

Fiola latched onto the ball after Roland Sallai won a header down the left flank, burst into the penalty area and held off defender Raphael Varane before clipping the ball into the bottom corner.

World Cup champion France missed several good chances before Hungary’s goal.

___

Scotland’s players are getting some down time at the European Championship by playing some golf.

The Scots held England to a 0-0 draw at Wembley Stadium but still have a tough road to reach the round of 16. The need to beat Croatia on Tuesday in their last group match at Hampden Park to have any chance of getting through.

Scotland assistant coach Steven Reid says “there was a bit of pressure to get a result” against England and “the boys came through.”

Reid says “you do need a day or two during an intense few weeks to switch off. They’ll play a few holes. Definitely not a full 18.”

___

Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne says he still has barely any feeling in the left side of his face after his injury in the Champions League final last month.

De Bruyne fractured his nose and eye socket in a collision with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger in the title match in Porto on May 29.

The Manchester City midfielder required a minor operation and made his return to action in Belgium’s 2-1 win over Denmark on Thursday in their second group match at the European Championship. He scored one goal and set up another after coming on as a halftime substitute.

De Bruyne says “I still have very little feeling in the left side. I have got used to that.”

He says he has been “a bit scared to go into challenges” but “am glad I don’t have to play with a mask. I think I would be annoyed with that.”

___

The only stadium to allow full crowds at this year’s European Championship is packed and ready to go again.

The 67,215-capacity Puskas Arena in Budapest is expected to provide another raucous atmosphere when Hungary faces World Cup champion France.

Many waved the green-white-and-red national flag while some were clad in black T-shirts. Others stood bare-chested behind one of the goals in bright afternoon sunshine.

UEFA says there are about 5,700 French fans present for the match.

France can advance to the round of 16 with a victory.

___

Christian Eriksen’s Denmark teammates say his visit came as a big surprise and that he gave them all a hug before having lunch with the team.

Eriksen was discharged from a Copenhagen hospital on Friday and immediately went to see his teammates at their Euro 2020 base camp outside the capital.

Midfielder Christian Norgaard says they didn’t know he was coming “so we stopped the training session when he arrived.”

He says Eriksen was accompanied by his partner and his 3-year-old son. Norgaard says the visit “gave a good energy” to the team and that “it’s what we needed.”

The 29-year-old Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland last Saturday and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

___

Cristiano Ronaldo can add to his record total of goals at European Championships when Portugal plays Germany in Munich.

Ronaldo scored two goals in his team’s opening victory at Euro 2020. That gave him 11 goals over his five tournaments.

World Cup champion France will play Hungary in Budapest in the early game. Spain will take on Poland in the late match in Seville.

Portugal and France can both advance to the round of 16 with victories.

___

