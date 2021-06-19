Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y. Mets
|-120
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+102
|at ATLANTA (gm 1)
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-131
|Miami
|+112
|Milwaukee
|-132
|at
|COLORADO
|+117
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-138
|Philadelphia
|+122
|at SAN DIEGO
|-161
|Cincinnati
|+144
|L.A. Dodgers
|-185
|at
|ARIZONA
|+140
|at ATLANTA (gm 2)
|-116
|St.
|Louis
|-105
|American League
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-134
|Oakland
|+115
|Toronto
|-201
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+171
|at HOUSTON
|-140
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+122
|Boston
|-140
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+121
|Minnesota
|-118
|at
|TEXAS
|+102
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-161
|Detroit
|+144
|Tampa Bay
|-142
|at
|SEATTLE
|+127
|Interleague
|at PITTSBURGH
|-127
|Cleveland
|+109
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHOENIX
|4
|(221½)
|LA
|Clippers
|at PHILADELPHIA
|7
|(216½)
|Atlanta
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Vegas
|-181
|at
|MONTREAL
|+154
