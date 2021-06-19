Sports Betting Line

MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y. Mets -120 at WASHINGTON +102 at ATLANTA (gm 1) OFF St. Louis OFF at CHICAGO CUBS -131 Miami +112 Milwaukee -132 at COLORADO +117 at SAN FRANCISCO -138 Philadelphia +122 at SAN DIEGO -161 Cincinnati +144 L.A. Dodgers -185 at ARIZONA +140 at ATLANTA (gm 2) -116 St. Louis -105 American League at N.Y. YANKEES -134 Oakland +115 Toronto -201 at BALTIMORE +171 at HOUSTON -140 Chicago White Sox +122 Boston -140 at KANSAS CITY +121 Minnesota -118 at TEXAS +102 at L.A. ANGELS -161 Detroit +144 Tampa Bay -142 at SEATTLE +127 Interleague at PITTSBURGH -127 Cleveland +109 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHOENIX 4 (221½) LA Clippers at PHILADELPHIA 7 (216½) Atlanta NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Vegas -181 at MONTREAL +154

