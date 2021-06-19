Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press26
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y. Mets -120 at WASHINGTON +102
at ATLANTA (gm 1) OFF St. Louis OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS -131 Miami +112
Milwaukee -132 at COLORADO +117
at SAN FRANCISCO -138 Philadelphia +122
at SAN DIEGO -161 Cincinnati +144
L.A. Dodgers -185 at ARIZONA +140
at ATLANTA (gm 2) -116 St. Louis -105
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -134 Oakland +115
Toronto -201 at BALTIMORE +171
at HOUSTON -140 Chicago White Sox +122
Boston -140 at KANSAS CITY +121
Minnesota -118 at TEXAS +102
at L.A. ANGELS -161 Detroit +144
Tampa Bay -142 at SEATTLE +127
Interleague
at PITTSBURGH -127 Cleveland +109
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHOENIX 4 (221½) LA Clippers
at PHILADELPHIA 7 (216½) Atlanta
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Vegas -181 at MONTREAL +154

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Associated Press

