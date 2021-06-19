Licking Co. Defeats MVL All Stars

Court Zeppernick40

A tranquil sky set the scene for a teeter totter type of affair during the Licking County MVL All-Star game at the home of the Bulldogs in Heath. Each player looking to soak in all the football and humidity the could get.

A peculiar beginning set up Licking County’s 29-18 victory over the MVL All-Stars. Licking County was able to draw a safety to take the quick 2-0. Then Garret Ramsey made it 9-0 with an opening touchdown.

The MVL All Stars relied on defense to keep the game competitive and added a late field goal to make it 9-3.

LIcking County’s Keyshawn Bonner would make it 15-3 but the two point attempt would go awry.

A couple of big plays later Logan Ranft would camp of a drive with Muskingum County’s first touchdown of the night making it 15-10 Licking County.

An interception by Braydon Johns would set up quarterback Kaiden Hall for a long touchdown run and a 18-15 Muskingum Valley lead.

Muskingum would get deep into opponent territory again but a field goal attempt would go haywire, as the ball is pounced on near mid field.

Keyshawn Bonner would make his way upfield for Licking County and Wes Myers would cap off the drive from the goal line to give Licking County the lead and the game.

I am from Columbus, and graduated from Ohio State in May 2020. I have a degree in communication studies. Sports, both playing and watching have been my outright passion my whole life. I am a fan of all Northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs. This position for me is an ideal one that I am confident I can thrive in. I enjoy learning more and more about the Zanesville community and the local sports teams of all kinds. Aside from sports my favorite thing in the world to do is travel both domestically and internationally. I also enjoy socializing with people, watching TV, learning about history, nature, and Labrador Retrievers.

