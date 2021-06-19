Licking Co. Defeats MVL All Stars

A tranquil sky set the scene for a teeter totter type of affair during the Licking County MVL All-Star game at the home of the Bulldogs in Heath. Each player looking to soak in all the football and humidity the could get.

A peculiar beginning set up Licking County’s 29-18 victory over the MVL All-Stars. Licking County was able to draw a safety to take the quick 2-0. Then Garret Ramsey made it 9-0 with an opening touchdown.

The MVL All Stars relied on defense to keep the game competitive and added a late field goal to make it 9-3.

LIcking County’s Keyshawn Bonner would make it 15-3 but the two point attempt would go awry.

A couple of big plays later Logan Ranft would camp of a drive with Muskingum County’s first touchdown of the night making it 15-10 Licking County.

An interception by Braydon Johns would set up quarterback Kaiden Hall for a long touchdown run and a 18-15 Muskingum Valley lead.

Muskingum would get deep into opponent territory again but a field goal attempt would go haywire, as the ball is pounced on near mid field.

Keyshawn Bonner would make his way upfield for Licking County and Wes Myers would cap off the drive from the goal line to give Licking County the lead and the game.