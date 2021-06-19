7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Gunnar Consol549504

Updated on Saturday, June 19th 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT

Sunday: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Chance of precipitation 20%. High of 87°.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain and storms. Chance of precipitation 80%. High of 88°.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of morning showers. High of 71°.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 76°.

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 84°.

Friday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of a shower. High of 82°.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 50% chance of a shower/storm. High of 79°.

Discussion:

Dewpoints will steadily be increasing as a cold front approaches Monday. It will bring widespread rain and storms Monday, then providing relief from the heat and humidity. Afternoon highs will be pleasant in the 70s and a few mornings in the 40s can be expected. Dewpoints will be brought back into the 40s and 50s which will feel quite comfortable. 

Connect with me:

Twitter: @GunnarConsolWx

Facebook: Meteorologist Gunnar Consol

E-Mail: gconsol@whizmediagroup.com

 

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

Related Posts