Updated on Saturday, June 19th 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT
Sunday: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Chance of precipitation 20%. High of 87°.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain and storms. Chance of precipitation 80%. High of 88°.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of morning showers. High of 71°.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 76°.
Thursday: Sunny with a high of 84°.
Friday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of a shower. High of 82°.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a 50% chance of a shower/storm. High of 79°.
Discussion:
Dewpoints will steadily be increasing as a cold front approaches Monday. It will bring widespread rain and storms Monday, then providing relief from the heat and humidity. Afternoon highs will be pleasant in the 70s and a few mornings in the 40s can be expected. Dewpoints will be brought back into the 40s and 50s which will feel quite comfortable.
