When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors: National Lightning Awareness Week

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The National Weather Service and the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness is promoting June 20 through the 26 as National Lightning Awareness Week.

National Lightning Awareness Week encourages Ohioans to know what to do when thunderstorms occur in the area. Individuals are encouraged to practice safety and take precautions throughout the summer when severe weather approaches.

“We want people to be aware of the dangers lightning presents to you. People think ‘you have to see it to be concerned.’ If you hear the thunder, then you’re close enough for the lightning to possibly strike where you’re at,” Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Jadwin said.

According to the NWS, every year in the United States, there are approximately 25 million cloud-to-ground lightning flashes and roughly 300 people a year are struck by lightning. Jadwin added that lightning usually hits the higher places, but it doesn’t always happen.

“So far this year we’ve already had two people in the United States killed by lightning. It’s not something to take lightly. It can be a fatal injury if you get struck by lightning. The safest place is in your house, if not, in your car,” Jadwin said.

When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors.