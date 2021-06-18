West M Gym Gets an Update

West Muskingum High School has a brand new mural on their gymnasium wall.

The artist, who goes by the Barn Artist was referred for the job by another member in the community. He not only painted the mural, but came up with the design as well.

“We’re very fortunate that we have some Booster groups that really support us,” said Athletic Director Pete Woods. “We have the West Muskingum Athletic Boosters. They paid for the painting. They’re buying us a new scoreboard in the gymnasium. We’re going to get the backboard lights when the buzzard goes off. They bought new wall pads, among other things that they’ve done in our district. And then we have the West Muskingum Athletic Committee that bought some new banners to put up in the gym.”

He’s hoping the mural inspires the athletes when the come in to play their games starting in the fall.

“We’re hoping they get a little more pride in everything. Not to say we don’t have pride, but it just gives them one more thing, hey man, this place is special. Look at what we have here. It will make them appreciate what we do have,” said Woods.

