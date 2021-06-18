Teen killed, 3 wounded in Cincinnati neighborhood shooting

CINCINNATI (AP) — A shooting in a Cincinnati neighborhood left a teenage boy dead and three other people wounded, authorities said.

The shooting in the Walnut Hills area occurred around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. City police responded to the scene after receiving several 911 calls about shots fired and soon found the four victims.

Ladarius Evans, 16, was pronounced dead a short time later. The three wounded victims — whose names were not released — were taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

A possible motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Authorities have not released further information about the shooting, including what type of weapon was used or how many people may have been involved.