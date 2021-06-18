Sports Betting Line

MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y. Mets (gm 1) -154 at WASHINGTON +130 at CHICAGO CUBS -117 Miami +100 Philadelphia -107 at SAN FRANCISCO -107 at WASHINGTON (gm 2) -116 N.Y. Mets -105 at SAN DIEGO -181 Cincinnati +158 at ATLANTA -118 St. Louis +102 Milwaukee -123 at COLORADO +108 L.A. Dodgers -215 at ARIZONA +183 American League at N.Y. YANKEES -123 Oakland +108 MINNESOTA -132 at TEXAS +105 Toronto -165 at BALTIMORE +148 Boston -137 at KANSAS CITY +123 at HOUSTON -125 Chicago White Sox +110 at L.A. ANGELS -198 Detroit +172 Tampa Bay -127 at SEATTLE +112 Interleague Cleveland -137 at PITTSBURGH +123 NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BROOKLYN 1 (215) Milwaukee NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -133 at NY ISLANDERS +111

