Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press14
MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y. Mets (gm 1) -154 at WASHINGTON +130
at CHICAGO CUBS -117 Miami +100
Philadelphia -107 at SAN FRANCISCO -107
at WASHINGTON (gm 2) -116 N.Y. Mets -105
at SAN DIEGO -181 Cincinnati +158
at ATLANTA -118 St. Louis +102
Milwaukee -123 at COLORADO +108
L.A. Dodgers -215 at ARIZONA +183
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -123 Oakland +108
MINNESOTA -132 at TEXAS +105
Toronto -165 at BALTIMORE +148
Boston -137 at KANSAS CITY +123
at HOUSTON -125 Chicago White Sox +110
at L.A. ANGELS -198 Detroit +172
Tampa Bay -127 at SEATTLE +112
Interleague
Cleveland -137 at PITTSBURGH +123
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BROOKLYN 1 (215) Milwaukee
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -133 at NY ISLANDERS +111

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

AP sources: Beal, Booker commit to playing in Tokyo Olympics

Associated Press

Nets, Bucks hope to avoid early exit in Game 7 on Saturday

Associated Press

The Latest: Scotland holds England to 0-0 draw at Euro 2020

Associated Press