Philadelphia visits Atlanta United FC after 3 straight shutout wins

Philadelphia Union (4-2-2) vs. Atlanta United FC (2-1-4)

Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +142, Philadelphia +196, Draw +224; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia comes into a matchup with Atlanta United FC after notching three straight shutout wins.

Atlanta United FC compiled a 6-13-4 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-7-2 in home games. Atlanta United FC averaged one goals on 3.3 shots on goal per game last season.

The Union went 14-4-5 overall a season ago while going 4-4-4 on the road. Philadelphia averaged 2.1 goals on 6.0 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Jurgen Damm (injured), Alec Kann (injured), Mo Adams (injured), Machop Malual Chol (injured).

Philadelphia: Greg Ranjitsingh (injured), Jack de Vries (injured), Ilsinho (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.