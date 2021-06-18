Ohio House Looking to Fill Vacant 72nd District Seat

COLUMBUS – Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) Thursday announced the application process for appointment to the vacant 72nd District seat in the Ohio House of Representatives.

The 72nd House District covers Coshocton, Perry and Licking counties. The unexpired term for this General Assembly runs through December 2022.

Residents of the 72nd District interested in being considered for appointment to the seat should submit a cover letter and resume to HD72Appointment@ohiohouse.gov by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23.

A screening committee will conduct interviews on Thursday, June 24.

