Muskingum University hosts Second Annual Juneteenth Celebration

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Muskingum University held its second annual Juneteenth celebration today.

Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States. It officially became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021. Words of acknowledgement, remarks and the reading of Juneteenth took place at the event. To conclude the celebration, G.O.R.E.E Drum and Dance performed.

“Muskingum University really wants to take time to pay homage to and honor to our ancestors to pay honor to our cultural heritage because we have students from all walks of life that attend Muskingum University and faculty and staff as well. It’s important to us,” Director of Diversity, Inclusion and Access Danyelle Gregory said.

A “Say Their Names” segment took place as well during the ceremony. A Muskingum University Alumni read the names of African American lives lost to police violence since June 19, 2020.

“We have to figure out a way to stop this. You cannot be pulled over for a routine traffic ticket and be killed as a black African American but yet we have people going into churches and places killing people and they walk out in handcuffs. We have to find a way to fix this, through education and whatever it takes,” Muskingum University Alumni and Alumni Board Member Chad Jackson said.

Jackson added as the new holiday comes about, it’s for everybody to celebrate. It’s not about being African American, it’s about being American.